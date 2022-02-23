Sentai Filmworks Acquires 3D CG Anime 'OBSOLETE'

Company to release series on home video in Q2 2022

Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has acquired YouTube and Bandai Namco Arts ' 3D CG anime OBSOLETE and will release it on home video in the second quarter of 2022.

The first six episodes premiered on YouTube in December 2019 for paid users, and the first episode simultaneously premiered for free. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward. Each episode is 12-13 minutes in length. The episodes later streamed with an English dub .

"Part II" of the anime containing episodes 7-12 debuted in December 2020. As with the first six episodes, the second part became available all at once for YouTube Premium users, or a new episode weekly for free users.

Hiroki Yamada ( Kaze no Matasaburo ) and Seiichi Shirato (research for Jormungand , Joker Game , Princess Principal ) directed the anime at the CG animation studio Buemon . Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) is credited for the original work and also supervised the series' scripts. Skrillex and Nik Roos wrote and produced the anime's opening theme "obsolete," while TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND performed the ending theme "ORB-SOLUTION."

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

