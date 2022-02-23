Tomoki Izumi, Hiroyuki Ohashi, Fumiko Fumi, Sun Tonoki Participate in Mucha Man Manga Creation Show

NHK General will air on February 27 a live broadcast program titled Mucha Man , in which Kazuo Umezu ( The Drifting Classroom ) challenges four manga artists to create a manga based on a theme of Umezu's choosing. The four artists are Tomoki Izumi ( Mieruko-chan ), Hiroyuki Ohashi ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound ), Fumiko Fumi ( Onna no Ana ), and Sun Tonoki.

The artists will have one week to create their manga. Manga artists and judges will decide which of the four artists' created works they want to read. The four will then continue the selected work, and the cycle will continue in a relay format for a total of four consecutive weeks.

Mari Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae ) will provide commentary, Bakarhythm will be the MC.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie