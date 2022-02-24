Deadline: Beyblade Gets Live-Action Movie Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer

Neil Widener, Gavin James to write script

Entertainment news website Deadline revealed on Thursday that Jerry Bruckheimer ( Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure, Top Gun ) and Paramount are producing a live-action movie based on Takara Tomy 's Beyblade franchise .

Neil Widener and Gavin James are writing the script.

Takara Tomy launched the original game franchise in 1999. The first 51-episode Beyblade television anime series, directed by Toshifumi Kawase , premiered in Japan in January 2001. The English version debuted in July 2002.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. Beyblade Burst began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016, and then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February 2020.

Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ) premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) in April 2020. The show began airing on Disney XD in February 2021.

The Beyblade Burst QuadDrive ( Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle in Japan) premiered in Japan in April 2021. The show began airing on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW in December 2021.

Source: Deadline (Andreas Wiseman)