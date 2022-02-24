Live-Action 'Anime Supremacy!' Film's In-Story Anime Reveals Cast

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura 's Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) novel revealed the cast for the film's in-story anime projects.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Middle row, left to right in image above)(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Azuma Tani ( Thermae Romae , Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei! ) is directing the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film. Manga creator and illustrator Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yanase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is the mechanical designer. A fake trailer for the anime is available below.

Similarly, Takashi Otsuka ( One Piece Stampede , Glitter Force ) is directing the "Unmei Sensen Liddell Light" anime that will appear in the film. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Baccano! ) is designing the characters. A fake trailer for the anime is available below.

Kōhei Yoshino is directing the overall live-action film, and Yōsuke Masaike is writing the script. Toei Tokyo Film Studio is filming the work, and Toei will distribute the film. The film will stars Riho Yoshioka , Tomoya Nakamura , Tasuku Emoto , and Machiko Ono .

Vertical released the novel in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.

Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.

Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.

Tsujimura's Lonely Castle in the Mirror ( Kagami no Kojō ) novel is also inspiring an anime film adaptation that will open in Japan in "winter 2022." (The timeframe for winter theatrical releases in Japan would be at the end of the year.)

Tsujimura also wrote the story for Naoshi Arakawa 's A School Frozen in Time manga, which Vertical released in English. Tsujimura also penned the script for the Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration anime film in 2019.

Sources: Anime Supremacy! live-action film's website, Comic Natalie