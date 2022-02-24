Nintendo to Acquire Development Partner SRD

Acquisition expected to close on April 1

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has entered an agreement to acquire 100% of shares of SRD Co., Ltd. (Systems Research and Development) to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition is expected to close on April 1.

The company stated that the acquitision of SRD will serve to strengthen management base of SRD and secure availability of software development resources for Nintendo , as well as facilitate sofware development efficiency. Nintendo projects that the acquisition will "have only a minor effect" on its future business results.

Kyoto-based company SRD was founded in 1979. The company began working with Nintendo on the Famicom in 1982, starting with the Donkey Kong game for Famicom and NES in 1983. SRD has been a development partner with Nintendo since.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu