Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 14-20

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 earns 2.3% rating

The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival) anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 20 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 20 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.0
Doraemon TV Asahi February 19 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
One Piece Fuji TV February 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.4
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi February 20 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.4
Soreike! Anpanman NTV February 18 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 19 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 19 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.3
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 NHK February 20 (Sunday) 00:05 25 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

