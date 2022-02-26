News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 14-20
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 earns 2.3% rating
The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival) anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 20 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 20 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.0
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 20 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 19 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 20 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|February 18 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.4
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 19 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.4
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 19 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.3
|Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2
|NHK
|February 20 (Sunday)
|00:05
|25 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)