My-HIME's Hiroyuki Yoshino Launches New Gundam: Rust Horizon Manga

Manga set during One Year War launches on April 26

The March issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroyuki Yoshino will launch a new manga temporarily titled Kidō Senshi Gundam : Rust Horizon in the magazine's next issue on April 26. Yoshino is writing the manga, and Kenichi Terada is drawing the art.

The manga is set during the original Mobile Suit Gundam 's One Year War, around the time when Garma died and Char disappeared.

Yoshino recently launched the Okashi Ayakashi Yōyō Ibun ~Yōkai Hoikuen no Jikenbo~ (A Story of Strange Oddities and Spectral Children ~The Case Files of the Spirit Nursery School) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in October 2021.

Yoshino is perhaps best known for penning the story and scripts for the original anime My-HiME and the spinoff My-Otome , in addition to penning the manga adaptation for the latter. Yoshino has written scripts for numerous anime, and wrote the story for original anime such as Macross Frontier , Sound of the Sky , Vividred Operation , and Izetta: The Last Witch . He also wrote the Qwaser of Stigmata manga, which inspired two television anime in 2010 and 2011. He has also written the scripts for the long-running anime adaptation of the Strike the Blood novels.