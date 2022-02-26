Pokémon: Sun & Moon, 2 Pokémon Films Leave Netflix U.S. on March 31

Also: 2nd season of Power Rangers Dino Fury streams on March 3

Netflix U.S. announced on Wednesday that several installments from the Pokémon franchise will be leaving the platform on March 31. Netflix U.S. also announced that it will stream the second season of the Power Rangers Dino Fury live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show on March 3.

The following Pokémon works will leave Netflix on March 31:

Power Rangers Dino Fury premiered on Nickelodeon in February 2021, and its first season was the final Power Rangers show to air on the channel. Netflix added the first season in June and October 2021. Netflix describes the second season:

The Power Rangers band together with mighty new Dino Keys to stop more squads of Sporix beasts — and revived enemies out for revenge.

The show stars:

Russell Curry as Red Ranger / Zayto

Kai Moya as Blue Ranger / Ollie

Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger / Amelia

Tessa Rao as Green Ranger / Izzy

Chance Perez as Black Ranger / Javi

The first season of Power Rangers Dino Fury was the Power Rangers franchise's 28th season. The show featured footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.

Source: Email correspondence