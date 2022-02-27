Bandai Namco Filmworks Names New Executive Positions

Executive board members, department heads revealed

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. revealed new executive positions for its new Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. subsidiary on February 17. The company will form Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. through merging the anime studio Sunrise Inc. , the visual business operations of Bandai Namco Arts Inc., and Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc. The subsidiary company's executive board will consist of Genta Yokokura , Naohiro Ogata , Takaaki Konishi , and Yutaka Arai.

Sunrise and Gundam franchise producer Ogata will be in charge of Bandai Namco Filmworks' IP production department, as well as the sales manager of the IP business department's Gundam division. Shin Sasaki will be the managing director of the IP business department. Naoya Masaki will head the corporate department. Kouichi Ueyama will head the management department.

Yokokura and Konishi will both be deputy managers of the operations department, and Konishi will also be the general manager of business solution section rights management. Arai will be the deputy manager of the management department.

The company will also have 21 general managers: eight from Sunrise , 10 from Bandai Namco Arts , and three from Bandai Namco Rights Marketing .

Makoto Asanuma , Sunrise 's current president and representative director, will serve as the president and representative director of Bandai Namco Filmworks. Satoshi Kawano , Bandai Namco Arts ' current president and representative director, will serve as Bandai Namco Filmworks' executive vice-president. Yoshitaka Tao , Bandai Namco Rights Marketing 's current president and representative director, will serve as Bandai Namco Filmworks' managing director.

Bandai Namco Holdings announced in October 2021 that it was reorganizing the companies belonging to its IP Production Unit. The changes mentioned above will all take place on April 1. Bandai Namco will also introduce the new corporate logo pictured above on April 1, and all companies with "Bandai Namco" in their names will use this new logo.

Sources: Bandai Namco Holdings, Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.