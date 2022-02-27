Digimon Adventure 02 Film Reveals Character Design of Daisuke/Davis

New film to take place in 2012

The Digimon Con livestream event revealed on Sunday a visual for character Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) for the upcoming new film for the Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

The hosts stated the design may change, and added they hope to reveal a video for the film later this year. The hosts also revealed the film will take place in 2012.

The new film will tell a story about Daisuke and the other characters from the Digimon Adventure 02 anime. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are reuniting from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to work on the new film.

The film's teaser visual pictured at right reads, "The new Digimon movie is about 02. Now, the door to adventure opens …. 'I'm the first person to ever partner with a Digimon.'"

Producer Yōsuke Kinoshita ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) previously emphasized that the new film will revolve around the characters from Digimon Adventure 02 . He further explained that the team wanted to tell a story about Daisuke and his friends because they have a different appeal about them, compared to Taichi/Tai and his friends from the first Digimon Adventure television anime.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then released outside Japan in 2020-2021.

