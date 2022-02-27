Early summer series set in Hisui region

The streamed Pokémon Presents event on Sunday ( Pokémon Day) announced that the Pokémon Legends Arceus game will have an online animated series set in the Hisui region. The series will debut later this year. The Pokémon Company will announce more details later.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Switch on January 28.

The game take place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. Players join the Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps in Jubilife Village to embark on survey outings and research Pokémon. Players can ride Pokémon and craft items, but are vulnerable to Pokémon attacks while out in the field. The game also features photography and trainer customization.

The game adds the new Pokémon Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler; Basculegion, an evolution of Basculin; and Kleavor, an evolution of Scyther. The game also introduces Hisuian forms of Braviary and Growlithe.

Pokémon can be captured by throwing Pokéballs. However, some Pokémon may flee or try to attack. Pokémon battles feature an action order combat system, in which the order a Pokémon attacks depends on its speed stat and moves. Pokémon can use moves in two different styles: strong style, which favors power over speed; and agile style, which prioritizes fast turns over strength.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus features a more open 3D style reminiscent of the Wild Area in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. The story also involves the mythical Pokémon Arceus. Starter Pokémon include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawatt. The cover art (pictured right) depicts Mount Coronet and the bygone Sinnoh region.

Update: The Japanese version of the teaser video lists the debut of the animated series in early summer.

Source: Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2022