Alolan Exeggutor will appear in game until then

The streamed Pokémon Presents event on Sunday ( Pokémon Day) announced that the Pokémon GO smartphone game will add the Pokémon from the Alola region this Tuesday, March 1. Until then, Alolan Exeggutor will be appearing in the game.

The Pokémon from the Alola region first debuted in the Pokémon Sun and Moon games in 2016.

Source: Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2022