Resident Evil Village, Guilty Gear -Strive-, More Win DICE Awards

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Pokémon Unite, Mario Golf: Super Rush games win awards; It Takes Two wins "Game of the Year"

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced the winners of its DICE Awards 2022 on February 24. Lady Dimitrescu from CAPCOM 's Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series, won "Outstanding Achievement in Character." The game was also nominated for "Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction," "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," and "Adventure Game of the Year."

Arc System Works ' Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game won "Fighting Game of the Year" with Type-Moon 's Melty Blood : Type Lumina 2D fighting game also nominated for the same category.

The "Endwalker" expansion for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV game won "Role-Playing Game of the Year" with Atlus ' Shin Megami Tensei V and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Arise games nominated for the category.

The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game won "Mobile Game of the Year" at the awards. The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21, and then launched on iOS and Android devices on September 22.

Nintendo 's Mario Golf: Super Rush , the latest game in its Mario Golf series, won "Sports Game of the Year." The game debuted for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two action-adventure platformer game won "Game of the Year" at the awards.

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake game won the Role-Playing Game of the Year and the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit game won the Racing Game of the Year at the DICE Awards 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons won Family Game of the Year and Hades won Game of the Year in the same year.

Source: IGN (Adam Bankhurst)