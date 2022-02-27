Sora Amamiya Performs 'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it' Anime Season 2's Opening Theme

Anime's lead voice actress contributes "Love-Evidence" song to April season

Voice actress and singer Sora Amamiya is performing the opening theme song for this spring's second television anime season based on Alifred Yamamoto 's Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it ( Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita ) manga. Amamiya, who also stars as the anime's heroine Ayame Himuro and sang the first season's opening theme song, will release the new "Love-Evidence" song as her 13th single on May 11.

The manga centers on Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura, two scientists who are in love with each other. They want to prove that their love can be scientifically proven, quantified, and expressed factually.

In the new season premiering this April, Marina Yamada will play Suiu Fujiwara (name romanization not confirmed), and Yuuki Kaji will play Chris Floret (name romanization not confirmed).

Toru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) directed the anime at Zero-G , with Kenta Onishi as assistant director, and Kouichirou Natsume as chief production supervisor. Rintarou Ikeda ( Magical Sempai ) supervised the scripts, and wrote them alongside Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ). Yūsuke Isouchi ( One Piece ) was the character designer and chief animation director. hisakuni , Shouichiro Hirata , Kaoru Ōtsuka , Shūhei Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , and Yūko Takahashi all composed the music.

The first season premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes in January 2020. The show also aired on TV in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

The manga launched on G-mode 's Comic Meteor website in 2016. A live-action television series of the manga premiered in September 2018 and aired for four episodes. A live-action film opened in February 2019.

Source: Mantan Web