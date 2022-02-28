Atom The Beginning Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Fall

Manga ends current arc; returns with new arc in fall

The 100th chapter of Tetsuro Kasahara 's Atom The Beginning manga revealed last Friday that the manga will go on hiatus until fall, when the manga will enter its new "Tobio Arc." The 100th chapter ended the manga's current arc.

Atom The Beginning 's story takes place in Japan after a great calamity. There were two geniuses who dreamed of the future. One was Umatarō Tenma. The other was Hiroshi Ochanomizu. The two labored day and night in robot research — Tenma to create a "god," and Ochanomizu to create a "friend." Thus a robot, A106, was born from their collaborative friendship. Would A106 really become a god, or a friend? The manga and anime tell a prequel story leading up to the birth of Astro Boy.

Kasahara launched Atom The Beginning in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in December 2014 as a prequel of Osamu Tezuka 's Astro Boy manga . The manga moved to Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex website in 2020. Tezuka's son Makoto Tezuka handles the editorial supervision of the manga, and the series is in collaboration with Tezuka Productions . Masami Yuuki ( Patlabor the Mobile Police , Birdy the Mighty creator) is credited with "concept works" for the series. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 16th volume on January 5.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed the anime as it aired in Japan on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in May 2018.