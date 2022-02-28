Bandai, Yoshimoto Kogyo Unveil Hell People! CG Comedy Anime

Chocolate Planet comedian duo star in shorts as high schooler demons

Bandai and the Yoshimoto Kogyo entertainment group unveiled a new CG anime comedy project titled Hell People! on Tuesday. The project stars the Chocolate Planet comedian duo, and will center on short comedic skit videos on YouTube , TikTok, and Twitter.

The videos revolve around the daily life of two high schooler demons who live in hell. Shōhei Osada plays Morisuke Toppatsuki (literally, 'protruding hair demon"), while Shun Matsuo plays Mojao Unpatsuki (literally, 'puffy hair demon"). The Chocolate Planet comedian duo not only voice the characters, but also perform their motion capture. Other Yoshimoto Kogyo comedy acts, such as Onigoe Tomahawk and Ichikippurin, also appear in the videos.

Yōichi Ōi , Tatsuya Hiraoka, Tomoya Morishita, and Yoshiki Saikawa are credited for the project's composition, and Nori and Ryugo Taguchi designed the characters. Kōsei Sakuma from Bandai and Wako Katakura are overseeing the project. Yoshimoto Kogyo is credited for video production, and PHOENISYS and AA Movie are producing the CG animation. AAMOVIE's Kenta Hoshi is the CG director. Jin Saitō and Yoshimoto Broad Entertainment's Sachiko Watanabe are directing.

A new video will debut at 5:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EST) every day until March 7, with new videos weekly after that. The project will have more than 40 videos by summer.

Source: Comic Natalie