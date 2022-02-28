Dragon Quest Creator Yuji Horii Receives GDC Lifetime Achievement Award

GDC Awards take place from March 21-25

This year's Game Developer's Choice Awards will award a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii for his dedication to the craft of video game development. The GDC Awards ceremony will take place in San Francisco from March 21-25.

Horii was born in 1954 in Hyogo, Japan. He won a game programming contest from Enix in 1982. The first Dragon Quest game debuted in 1986. The collective Dragon Quest series has since sold over 83 million units worldwide.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku , the offline version of Dragon Quest X , will launch in summer for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam after a delay. The game was slated to launch on February 26.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017, and released a version for browsers in 2020.

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi won a Lifetime Achievement Award at GDC in 2015.

Source: GDC