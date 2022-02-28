Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Stays at #1 at Japanese Box Office in 10th Weekend

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film stayed at #1 in its 10th weekend. The film sold 121,000 tickets to earn 184 million yen (about US$1.60 million) on Saturday-Sunday.

The film has sold a total of 8.66 million tickets to earn 12.1 billion yen (about US$105.1 million) since it opened on December 24, and is currently the 24th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is now the #1 highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX, 4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.



DEEMO Memorial Keys ( Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku ), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, opened in Japan on Friday but did not make the top 10 rankings.

Additionally, the live-action film of Toshio Sako 's Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.



The Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film stayed at #1 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

The film opened in 25 theaters on February 18, and earned 55 million yen (about US$479,000) in its first four days.

The film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Natsuki Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story. Additionally, filmgoers from February 18 to March 4 will receive a 20-page booklet with a 16-page epilogue manga story newly created by Takaya.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. The Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Ōhashi Trio performed the film's theme song "Niji to Kaito" (Rainbow and Kite).



