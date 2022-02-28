Yasuo Ohtagaki's Gundam Thunderbolt Manga Enters 'Final Stage'

Manga celebrates 10th anniversary this year with exhibition, plastic models, limited edition manga volume

Yasuo Ohtagaki revealed in the 19th volume of the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga on Monday that the manga has entered its "final stage."

The manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The manga's 20th volume will ship in September, and its limited edition will include a 10th anniversary collection of art. Also as part of the 10th anniversary, the manga will have an exhibit at Gundam Base Tokyo, and will also get 10th anniversary plastic models.

Ohtagaki had put the manga on hiatus in September 2018 due to tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons), and resumed the manga in December 2018. In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He added he would change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.

The manga's story is set in the same One Year War in UC 0079 as the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. It begins with the battles between two ace pilots of the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation at the "Thunderbolt Sector," a shoal zone with numerous wrecks of space colonies and warships.

Ohtagaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga , which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment ) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.