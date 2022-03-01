Akeji Fujimura Launches New Manga Based on Novel About Tokugawa Ieyasu as Prime Minister

Moshimo Tokugawa Ieyasu ga Sōri Daijin ni Nattara manga launches on April 5

The April issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Akeji Fujimura is launching a manga adaptation of Akihito Manabe's Moshimo Tokugawa Ieyasu ga Sōri Daijin ni Nattara (What if Tokugawa Ieyasu Became Prime Minister?) business novel in the magazine's next issue on April 5. The manga's first chapter will have 33 pages and will have a color opening page.

The original novel explores a historical fantasy, taking warlord and shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate, and placing him in the modern age as a prime minister of Japan. The book speculates on how he might manage the modern Japanese government, staffing his cabinet with fellow well-known heroes of the Warring States period (including Sakamoto Ryoma as his chief cabinet secretary), and touching on topics such as business, politics, and even mystery. Manabe published the novel in March 2021.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Fujimura published their As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters of the sequel manga online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released all 21 compiled volumes digitally.

Kami-sama no Iu Toori inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched their new manga Gnoshros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017. Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa then launched a new manga titled Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019. The manga went on hiatus in January and switched to a digital serialization on the Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites when it returned in August 2021.