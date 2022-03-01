Amanchu, Aria's Kozue Amano Launches New Manga on March 10

New manga is titled Colori Colore Creare

Manga creator Kozue Amano announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she will launch a new manga titled Colori Colore Creare on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website on March 10. Amano drew the below illustration for the manga, which features the manga's abbreviated title Cocokure .

Amano ended the Amanchu! manga in May 2021. The manga's 17th and final volume shipped in November 2021. Amano launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in November 2008 after having finished Aria earlier that year. Amanchu! inspired its first television anime season in July 2016. The second season, Amanchu! Advance , premiered in April 2018.

Amano is perhaps best known for the Aria manga, which inspired the Aria the Animation , Aria the Natural , and Aria the Origination television anime. The manga also inspired the Aria the Avvenire OVA for the franchise 's 15th anniversary, as well as the Aria the Crepuscolo and Aria the Benedizione anime films last year.