Anime Studio White Fox Apologizes For Alleged Gender Discriminatory Hiring Practices

Company allegedly advertised production assistant position for women under age 26

Anime studio WHITE FOX issued an apology on its Twitter account on Tuesday for allegedly engaging in gender discriminatory hiring practices. The studio's recruitment page allegedly advertised a production assistant position specifying a woman under the age of 26.

ANN could not confirm this information, but could confirm that a cache of the recruitment page specified a "man or a woman under the age of 26," and the page now states "a person under the age of 30" as of press time.

In a series of tweets the studio's representative director Gaku Iwasa personally wrote, he explained that the company had advertised the position in this way since the company's inception, and that the company has "just learned the existence of the Equal Employment Opportunity Law."

The law, which was passed in Japan in 1972, requires equal employment opportunities for men and women.

Iwasa apologized for causing discomfort to others and for causing a disturbance late at night in Japan time. "We endeavor to improve the workplace environment while being open to learning about things outside our comfort zone," Iwasa added.

WHITE FOX was founded in April 2007, and has produced such anime as Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Steins;Gate , Steins;Gate 0 , Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest , Jormungand , Jormungand Perfect Order , Is the order a rabbit? both seasons, Girls' Last Tour , and Akame ga KILL! , among others.