Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film's Trailer Highlights Piccolo's 'Potential Unleashed' Form

Film opens in Japan on April 22, in N. America this summer

The official website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , unveiled a new visual and a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer reveals Piccolo's new Potential Unleashed form.

The film will open in Japan on April 22. The CG film's release schedule may differ depending on each country and region. The film will open in North America this summer.

Guest cast members include:

As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect.

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma, and teased that Whis will appear in the film.

Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

Tetsuro Kodama is directing the film, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. Nobuhito Sue is the art director, Chikashi Kubota is the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung is the CG director.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .

