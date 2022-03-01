Eleven Arts Releases Poupelle of Chimney Town Anime Film on VOD, Digital Download, BD/DVD in May

Premiumon May 3, digital download on May 17, BD/DVD on May 31

Eleven Arts announced on Tuesday that it will release Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book on premium VOD on May 3, digital download on May 17, and on a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo on May 31. Shout! Factory is distributing the film. Eleven Arts streamed a trailer:

The home video release will include an art booklet with a message from executive producer and creator Nishino.

Eleven Arts began screening Poupelle of Chimney Town across North America on January 7, and it describes the film:

Poupelle of Chimney Town is the story of young Lubicchi living among the thick smoke from the chimneys of his isolated town, yearning to see the “stars” —to know the truth —his father always told him about. One Halloween night he meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins. Spectacularly beautiful, filled with inspiring performances and splendid music and sound effects, and produced at Tokyo's famed Studio 4ºC, Poupelle of Chimney Town brings laughter, tears and joy.

The English dub cast includes:

The film opened in Japan in December 2020 and ranked at #4 and earned 322,998,700 (about US$3.13 million) in its opening weekend.

Yusuke Hirota (CGI director for Berserk films, Harmony ) directed the film, with Nishino serving as production supervisor, original creator, and writer. Atsuko Fukushima ( Genius Party , Robot Carnival ) designed the characters.

Source: Press release