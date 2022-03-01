News
MangaPlaza Digital Service Launches, Offers Free Trial to U.S. Audience
posted on by Adriana Hazra
NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service launched on Tuesday and announced that it will offer a seven-day free trial to readers in the United States. The new service will also award US$10 Amazon gift cards to 301 new registrants.
The free trial will grant access to titles such as Attack on Titan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, and Obey Me! The Comic.
The MangaPlaza trial page launched a pre-registration campaign on January 24. Readers could access 72 manga titles free of charge during the pre-registration campaign.
MangaPlaza offers titles from publishers such as Kodansha and Kadokawa, and stated it will release original titles that have yet to get English releases. MangaPlaza currently lists its business partners, which also includes Hakusensha, Coamix, Shodensha, Futabasha, Houbunsha, and Shusuisha. The company stated it currently offers access to nearly 50,000 chapters from 2,000 titles.
The MangaPlaza store offers a monthly subscription model granting access to a library of around 13,000 chapters on various reading platforms for a US$6.99 monthly fee. Users can alternately pay a fee of US$0.45 to US$3.99 per chapter.
The service's library spans genres such as "action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+."
NTT Solmare is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation.
Source: Press release