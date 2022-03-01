MangaPlaza Digital Service Launches, Offers Free Trial to U.S. Audience

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service launched on Tuesday and announced that it will offer a seven-day free trial to readers in the United States. The new service will also award US$10 Amazon gift cards to 301 new registrants.

The free trial will grant access to titles such as Attack on Titan , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , and Obey Me! The Comic .

The MangaPlaza trial page launched a pre-registration campaign on January 24. Readers could access 72 manga titles free of charge during the pre-registration campaign.

MangaPlaza offers titles from publishers such as Kodansha and Kadokawa , and stated it will release original titles that have yet to get English releases. MangaPlaza currently lists its business partners, which also includes Hakusensha , Coamix , Shodensha , Futabasha , Houbunsha , and Shusuisha. The company stated it currently offers access to nearly 50,000 chapters from 2,000 titles.

The MangaPlaza store offers a monthly subscription model granting access to a library of around 13,000 chapters on various reading platforms for a US$6.99 monthly fee. Users can alternately pay a fee of US$0.45 to US$3.99 per chapter.

The service's library spans genres such as "action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+."

NTT Solmare is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation.

