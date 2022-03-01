Nintendo Tokyo Store Temporarily Closes Due to 3 Staffers' COVID-19 Diagnosis

Staffers previously worked on February 23, 26, 27

The official Twitter account and website for the Nintendo Tokyo Store announced on Tuesday that the store temporarily closing starting on Wednesday because three of its staffers have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The staffers' previous working days were February 23, 26, and 27.

A specialized company will disinfect and clean the store. The store will cooperate with the health center and related organizations, and it will announce its reopening as soon as it can confirm the environment's safety.

The store apologized for any inconvenience, and it stated that it will continue to make efforts for safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.