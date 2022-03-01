Transformers: BotBots Animated Series Streams Trailer

Hasbro 's Entertainment One 's animated series based on Hasbro 's Transformers: BotBots toy line began streaming its first trailer on Friday.

The series will debut on Netflix on March 25.

Netflix ordered the 20-episode series in early 2021 from Hasbro 's Entertainment One subsidiary. BotBots are a sub-brand of Hasbro 's Transformers robot toys that launched in 2018.

Hasbro describes the story:

BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt ( Transformers : Rescue Bots Academy) are serving as executive producers for the series.