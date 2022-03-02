In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime Casts Yumi Uchiyama

Anime to reveal 1 new cast member for 35 consecutive days

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the series has cast Yumi Uchiyama as Hana (pictured below on left).

The staff is revealing one new cast member for 35 consecutive days.

The anime will debut in April.

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).

The cast also includes:

Miyari Nemoto as Sazanka, the short Dog Team member younger than Tsubaki

as Sazanka, the short Dog Team member younger than Tsubaki Sayumi Suzushiro as Asagao, the complete opposite of Sazanka in stature and personality

Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Konomi Shugo ( Aikatsu Friends! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music.

Female rock band The Peggies will perform the opening "Highlight - Highlight."

Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners will receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variation will be featured on the show. Voice actors will perform all versions of the ending theme.

Yamamoto's manga launched in Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth volume on November 12.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013.