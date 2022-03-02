Seitokai Yakuindomo's Tozen Ujiie Launches New Comedy Manga in May

Yaotome x 2 manga focuses on odd girl who moves in next door

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Tozen Ujiie will launch a new manga titled Yaotome x 2 (Yaotome Times 2) in the magazine's June issue on May 9. The manga centers on a "slightly odd" sixth-grade girl who moves next door to the unnamed protagonist in an apartment complex.

Ujiie recently ended the Seitokai Yakuindomo slice-of-life comedy manga in November 2021. The manga's 22nd and final compiled book volume shipped on January 17. Ujiie launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in 2007, before switching it to Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2008. To celebrate the launch of Yaotome x 2 , Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine is giving away reproduction Seitokai Yakuindomo art to a person every week for six weeks until May 9.

Seitokai Yakuindomo inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga.

Seitokai Yakuindomo also inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in July 2017. HIDIVE began streaming the film in March 2020. A second anime film opened in Japan in January 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second film, and HIDIVE began streaming the film in April 2021.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, and 19th Seitokai Yakuindomo manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs (OADs) when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 2019, August 2019, and September 2020, respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the first anime film.)