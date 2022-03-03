'Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!' Anime's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, April 10 Debut With Crunchyroll Stream

The official website for the television anime of Tannen ni Hakkō 's Kono Healer, Mendokusai (This Healer's a Handful) began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast and staff for the anime and its April 10 premiere date. It also reveals and previews the ending theme song "HERO in HEALER" by Aguri Ōnishi , Takuya Satō , and Asuna Tomari as their respective characters. Crunchyroll announced on the same day that it will stream the anime under the title Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!

The new cast members include Hiroshi Shirokuma as Ōmune Kuma, Sho Hayami as Gyū, and Saori Hayami as Maria Deathflame.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Kansai TV , and BS11 on April 10.

The new staff members include:

Aguri Ōnishi plays the dark elf Karla, while Takuya Satō plays Karla's companion Arvin. Ōnishi also performs the anime's opening song "Jellyfish na Kimi e" (To the Jellyfish-like You). Asuka Tomari plays Mushroom (Ortegaia).

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl , Mangirl! ) directs the anime at Jumondo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Chisato Kikunaga ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle episode animation director) is designing the characters.

The "isekai burnt-out adventurer comedy" centers on two adventurers: the hopeless swordsman Arvin, and the sarcastic dark-elf healer Karla, who seems to be more talented with ticking people off than healing.

Tannen ni Hakkō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in October 2020.