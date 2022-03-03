Studio Giants Anime Studio Begins Bankrupcy Proceedings

Company ended anime production in August 2021

Former anime production studio Studio Giants has started bankrupcy proceedings on Wednesday. The Tokyo District Court approved the decision to file for bankrupcy on February 14.

The deadline for hearings, reports, and investigations regarding this matter is on May 12.

Studio Giants was established in 1975 and officially founded in 1979. The company dismantled and ended anime production in August 2021. Studio Elephant succeeded the company on September 1.

Studio Giants provided key animation and in-between animation for numerous anime, including Fairy Tail , Captain Tsubasa , Zoids , Yu-Gi-Oh! , and Bakugan : Battle Brawlers.

Sources: JC.net, Animation Business Journal's Twitter account