Uma-Musume Event's Live-Viewing Canceled Due to COVID-19

The official website for Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby series announced on Thursday that the fourth "Special Dreamers!!" event's live-viewing in Tokyo has been canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The live-viewing was scheduled for March 5-6. The staff will refund all purchased tickets and announce more details at a later date.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018.

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on the the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The series streamed a special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game's release on February 22.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

Source: Uma Musume series' website and Twitter account via Otakomu