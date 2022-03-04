Ash, Goh's Voices Sing Pokémon Anime's New Opening Song

The Pokémon - Journeys anime updated its opening theme song for the 100th episode on Friday. Rica Matsumoto and Daiki Yamashita - voice actors for Ash (Satoshi) and Goh (Gō), respectively - perform the anime's fourth opening song "1・2・3," which is a new arrangement of the theme used for the first three openings.

After the Rain , Nishikawa-kun and Kirishō ( Takanori Nishikawa , also known as T.M. Revolution , and Golden Bomber 's Shō "Kirisho" Kiryūin), and Karaage Sisters previously performed "1・2・3" as the anime's opening theme song.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime debuted on Netflix on January 21.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web