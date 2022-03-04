Maki Minami, Marimo Ragawa to Each Launch Manga in Melody Magazine

Manga will launch as part of magazine's 25th anniversary

The April issue (cover pictured at right) of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Monday that Maki Minami and Marimo Ragawa will each launch a new manga in the magazine as part of the magazine's 25th anniversary. Yūki Fujimoto will also launch a new manga. Hakusensha did not reveal any other details about the manga or when they will launch.

Minami began her Komomo Confiserie manga series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2013 and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media released the fifth and final volume in September 2016. Minami ended her Seiyū ka—! manga in the same magazine in 2013. Viz Media published the series under the title Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy and released the 12th and final volume in August 2015. Viz Media also published Minami's S.A ( Special A ) manga in North America.

Special A inspired a television anime series in 2008 that Sentai Filmworks released in North America.

Ragawa launched the Those Snow White Notes ( Mashiro no Oto ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009, and Kodansha published the manga's 26th volume in December 2021. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2019. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Ragawa serialized the 18-volume Baby & Me manga from 1991-1997. Viz Media published the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine, and also published the manga in book form. The manga inspired a television anime series in 1996 to 1997 and a live-action Korean film in 2008.