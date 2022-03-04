The House of the Dead Remake Game's Trailer Reveals April 7 Release on Switch

Polish game developer and publisher Forever Entertainment began streaming a trailer on Friday for it and developer MegaPixel's remake of Sega 's The House of the Dead game, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 7:

Forever Entertainment signed an agreement with Sega in October 2019 to create remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 games.

Sega 's original The House of the Dead game launched in arcades in Japan in 1996. The game then launched for PC and Sega Saturn in 1998. The sequel game The House of the Dead 2 debuted in arcades in 1998. The game received ports for Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and for PC in 2001.

Forever Entertainment also partnered with Sega Holdings Co., Ltd. to co-create and publish remakes of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon and Panzer Dragoon II Zwei games. The Panzer Dragoon remake shipped in March 2020 for Switch.