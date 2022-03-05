Tōgane! Omatsuri-Bu Anime About Girls Reviving Local Festivals Premieres on April 4

Tōgane! Omatsuri-Bu (Tōgane! Festival Club), a regional anime series set in Tōgane city in Chiba prefecture, will premiere on April 4 within the Chiba TV channel's Next TV Chiba-Dokoro program.

The story follows Minori Tochino, a girl who is into festivals, and her friends as they strive to revive the festivals that once were a dynamic cultural part of their city station's west side. The series will employ limited animation to depict the characters' expressions with real photographs of Tōgane city as backgrounds, in the vein of Flash animation projects.

The main cast members are:

Haruka Kudō as Minori Tōchino

as Minori Tōchino Mai Okamoto as Yurika Kagekatsu

Hinaki Kudō as Subaru Kamiyo

Yume Shinohara as Rian Nabana

Himari Hazuki as Iona Okada

as Iona Okada Tomokazu Seki as Yassa-kun, the local mascot who secretly watches over Minori and her friends

Nobuhiro Suzumura , a director on several Kamen Rider and Super Sentai series as well as the live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series, is directing the anime, and Shioaji-Takatora is supervising the series scripts. Yū Tokiniwa is designing the characters. Hiromichi Nakajima ( Peeping Life - The Perfect Edition - , ON-GAKU: Our Sound ) is the planning manager, and Taku Wada is directing the sound and overseeing casting.

Ryō Deguchi is composing the background music and the opening theme "Odoryanse," which Haruka Kudō is singing. TЯicKY sings the ending theme song "Tōgane Time Capsule ~Kokoro no Himitsu~" (Secret of the Heart).

The weekly series will premiere on April 4 at 25:14 (effectively, April 5 at 1:14 a.m.).

Sources: Tōgane! Omatsuri-Bu anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie