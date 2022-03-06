Alternative Rock Band This is Japan Performs New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

New theme song premieres in April

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that four-member alternative rock band This is Japan ( No Guns Life , SD Gundam World Heroes ) will perform the new ending theme song for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. The new song will premiere in April.

Rock band FLOW is performing the current opening theme song, and singer-songwriter Anly is performing the ending theme song.

The anime entered the "Kawaki-hen Ōtsutsuki Kakusei" (Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening) arc in July.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter in November 2020.

