Fanfare of Adolescence Anime's 2nd Video Announces 2 JO1 Idols in Cast, April 2 Debut

A live-streamed special for Aniplex 's original television anime Fanfare of Adolescence ( Gunjō no Fanfare ) debuted the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Sunday. The video previews the ending and opening theme songs, and also announces two more cast members and the anime's April 2 premiere.





Two members of JO1 , the idol group who perform the anime's opening theme song, are also voicing two characters:

Shōya Kimata as Kōsei Nambara, a member of Yū's former idol group Mr. Doctor

as Kōsei Nambara, a member of Yū's former idol group Mr. Doctor Shōsei Ōhira as Masaki Azuma, another member of Yū's former idol group Mr. Doctor



The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on Saturday, April 2 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on MBS and AT-X in Japan. There will be preview screenings of the first episode in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka on March 21.

The website lists the anime with six Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with 13 episodes.

The story takes place at a horse racing academy that trains boys to become jockeys. The three-year academy is very competitive, and those who wish to enter must not only pass an academic test but a physical and fitness test as well. Yū Arimura is a former popular idol who becomes enamored with horse racing after seeing it for the first time, and wants to join the academy. Shun Kazanami was raised on an island, and only experienced horse races through radio broadcasts growing up. Amane comes from a high-class family in England, and his father is a former jockey. Amane has previously attended horse racing academies in various countries. The show follows these three 15-year-old boys and others at the academy.

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

Natsuki Hanae as Amane Grace

as Amane Grace Shōgo Yano as Yū Arimura

as Yū Arimura Shimba Tsuchiya as Shun Kazanami

Additional cast includes:

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at studio Lay-duce ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ). Hiro Kanzaki ( Eromanga Sensei , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Oreimo ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is composing the music. Naohiro Fukushima is the main writer, and Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the chief animation director.

Boy band JO1 performs the opening theme song "Move The Soul." SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] with Junki Kōno and Shō Yonashiro (both from JO1 ) perform the ending theme song "Outsiders," and the song's single will debut on May 25. The anime's soundtrack will ship on June 8.