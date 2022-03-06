Hiroki Endo's Gusha no Hoshi Manga Ends in April

Manga centers on boy who is descendant of Earthian, alien races

The April issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Friday that Hiroki Endo 's Gusha no Hoshi ( Planet of the Fools ) manga will end in its May issue on April 6.

The manga launched in Monthly Shonen Magazine in August 2019. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled volume of the manga on January 17.

The story centers on a boy named Shinta. The setting is a planet named Slars, where the indigenous Slarsians and alien Earthians coexist uneasily. Shinta descends from both races, and is thus shunned by either side, but becomes involved in a conflict around "Regalia" that hold a mysterious power.

Endo ended his Soft Metal Vampire manga in December 2018.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Endo's All-Rounder Meguru manga digitally in English. The manga ran in Kodansha 's Evening magazine from 2008 to 2016. Kodansha published the series in 19 compiled volumes.

Dark Horse Comics has released 14 volumes of Endo's Eden - It's an Endless World! manga and both volumes of Endo's Tanpenshu manga in English.