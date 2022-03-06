×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Elden Ring PS4, PS5 at #1, #2; Atelier Sophie 2 PS4, Switch at #4, #5

Japan's Game Ranking: February 21-27

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 188,490 188,490
2 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 90,017 90,017
3 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 60,754 2,069,549
4 PS4 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream KOEI Tecmo Games February 24 22,104 22,104
5 NSw Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream KOEI Tecmo Games February 24 18,912 18,912
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,055 4,456,087
7 PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 11,468 59,944
8 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 9,851 886,009
9 NSw Touken Ranbu Warriors EXNOA February 17 9,731 122,890
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,669 4,783,316
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,271 2,532,726
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,427 7,196,312
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,037 3,087,070
14 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 5,607 2,515,409
15 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 5,350 48,362
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,243 2,607,374
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,791 936,368
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,363 1,964,531
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,028 4,038,833
20 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 3,973 256,592

Source: Famitsu

