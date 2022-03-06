News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Elden Ring PS4, PS5 at #1, #2; Atelier Sophie 2 PS4, Switch at #4, #5
Japan's Game Ranking: February 21-27
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|188,490
|188,490
|2
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|90,017
|90,017
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|60,754
|2,069,549
|4
|PS4
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|February 24
|22,104
|22,104
|5
|NSw
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|February 24
|18,912
|18,912
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,055
|4,456,087
|7
|PS4
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|11,468
|59,944
|8
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|9,851
|886,009
|9
|NSw
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|EXNOA
|February 17
|9,731
|122,890
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,669
|4,783,316
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,271
|2,532,726
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,427
|7,196,312
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,037
|3,087,070
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|5,607
|2,515,409
|15
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|5,350
|48,362
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,243
|2,607,374
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,791
|936,368
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,363
|1,964,531
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,028
|4,038,833
|20
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|3,973
|256,592
Source: Famitsu