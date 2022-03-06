Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 21-27

The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 26 at 6:56 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.

A Shimajirō no Wow! movie special aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)