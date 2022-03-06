×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN 2022 Reader Survey • We would truly appreciate it if you could take five minutes to fill out our annual reader survey. It's tremendously helpful to us. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū earns 5.5% rating

The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 26 at 6:56 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.

A Shimajirō no Wow! movie special aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.7
Detective Conan NTV February 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Jujutsu Kaisen Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event Arc Marathon Special TBS February 23 (Wed) 19:00 177 min. 6.0
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV February 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.6
Doraemon TV Asahi February 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.4
One Piece Fuji TV February 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.6
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi February 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 26 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 14-20
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives