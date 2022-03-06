News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, February 26 at 6:56 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.
A Shimajirō no Wow! movie special aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Jujutsu Kaisen Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event Arc Marathon Special
|TBS
|February 23 (Wed)
|19:00
|177 min.
|6.0
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|February 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 27 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 26 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 26 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)