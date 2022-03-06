Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Sells 8.85 Million Tickets for 12.3 Billion Yen to Top Aladdin, The Wind Rises

Film offers "final" bonus to theatergoers on March 12

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold 8.85 million tickets for over 12.3 billion yen (about US$107 million) in the 73 days since its opening. The film is now the 23rd highest-earning film in Japanese box office history, surpassing Disney's Aladdin and Hayao Miyazaki 's The Wind Rises .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would also be #41 among Box Office Mojo's highest-earning films that opened in 2021 worldwide, above Clifford the Big Red Dog and Wrath of Man. (It would be #44 on The Numbers' list of 2021 films worldwide, above Wrath of Man and below Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet .)

Theaters will begin offering theatergoers a "final bonus" on March 12. The new visual board features an illustration of Okkotsu fighting Geto, and another featuring Rika. Gege Akutami drew the illustrations.





The film is now the #1 highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX, 4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin, Box Office Mojo