NY Int'l Children's Film Festival Screens 'A Bite of Bone,' 'Polar Bear Bears Boredom' Anime Shorts

The staff of the New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF) announced on Tuesday that it will screen Honami Yano's "Honekami" ("A Bite of Bone") short animation and Koji Yamamura 's "Polar Bear Bears Boredom" short animation. This year's festival celebrates its 25th anniversary and will take place from March 4-March 19 at the SVA Theatre, New York.

NYICFF will screen "A Bite of Bone" in Japanese with English subtitles and it describes the short:

Vividly-rendered animation relays this story of a little girl's last summer with her father.

Honami Yano directed the short and wrote the screenplay. Koji Yamamura produced the short. The film won the Grand Prize for Short Animation at the 45th Ottawa International Animation Festival last year.

NYICFF will screen "Polar Bear Bears Boredom" in English and it describes the short:

Otter. Dolphin. Manatee. Even with an ocean of friends, a polar bear's gotta bear some zzz's sometimes.

Koji Yamamura directed the seven-minute short. The short debuted in 2021 and was in the official selection for several film festivals worldwide such as Rhode Island International Film Festival, Chicago International Children's Film Festival, and Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival.

NYICFF will also screen the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga and Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book.

