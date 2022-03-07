Grisaia Franchise Gets Smartphone Game in April

Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle is set in in-story VRMMO

DMM Games announced on Monday that it is developing Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle (Grisaia: Barcarolle of the Battlefield), a new smartphone game based on Frontwing 's Grisaia franchise that will debut in April. DMM Games is streaming a promotional video for the game featuring the theme song "Glitch" by Faylan .

The game's story is set after the fight with Oslo, where Yūji loses the use of his limbs. As part of his physical therapy, he begins playing the virtual reality MMO Pandora.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.

The latest entry in the series is Grisaia: Phantom Trigger . The series' eighth and final volume launched for PC on February 25. Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger OAV adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing released an English dub . Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation , a new television anime based on the game, is also in production.

Source: Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle game's website via Otakomu