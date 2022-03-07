Guilty Flag Live-Action Series Streams In-Drama Anime Sequence by Belle Film Staff

1 minute, 25 second video streams online

The official website of the live-action drama Shinhannin Flag ( Guilty Flag ) posted the full 1 minute and 25 second video version of the in-series "Shibetsu!" anime sequence on YouTube on Saturday.

Staff members of Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film animated the video.

The anime's cast includes:

The "Shibetsu!" anime appears in portions of as part of character dialogue throughout the Guilty Flag series.

"Shibetsu!" follows Yakumo the hero, who meets a mysterious animal Shibetsu that becomes his friend. Yakumo meets a mysterious animal who calls himself "Shibetsu" and becomes his only friend. Together with the girl Mukawa, they face the evil Kyōgoku, who is part of the Leven organization.

The Guilty Flag live-action drama premiered in October 2021, and it airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on NTV . Yasushi Akimoto created the mystery show about a man whose wife and children go missing.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web