RPG Real Estate Anime's 2nd Video Previews Opening Song, Announces More Staff & April 6 Debut

Kadokawa posted the second full promotional video for the television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga on Monday. The video previews the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" and it also announces more staff members and the April 6 premiere for the anime.

Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Fairy gone ) is composing the music. The only newly announced staff menbers are:

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 6 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS NTV .

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

The cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Tomoaki Koshida ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is in charge of the series scripts. Motohiro Taniguchi ( My Sweet Tyrant ) is designing the characters.

Cast members Honoka Inoue , Hina Kino , Natsumi Kawaida , and Manaka Iwami are performing the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" as their characters. Idol group Maneki Kecak are performing the ending theme song "Awesome!"

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume in April 2021.