News
RPG Real Estate Anime's 2nd Video Previews Opening Song, Announces More Staff & April 6 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
Kadokawa posted the second full promotional video for the television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Real Estate (RPG Fudōsan) manga on Monday. The video previews the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" and it also announces more staff members and the April 6 premiere for the anime.
Makoto Miyazaki (One-Punch Man, Fairy gone) is composing the music. The only newly announced staff menbers are:
- Prop Design: Megumi Matsumoto
- Art Director; Masaaki Kawaguchi (Atelier Roku 07)
- Color Key Artist: Genta Makabe
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yui Fukuoka
- Editing: Daisuke Imai
- Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera
- Sound Effects: Yuka Kazama
- Music Production: Nippon Columbia
The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 6 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS NTV.
The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.
The cast includes (pictured below from left to right):
- Honoka Inoue as Kotone Kazairo
- Hina Kino as Fa
- Natsumi Kawaida as Rufuria
- Manaka Iwami as Rakira
Tomoaki Koshida (Ikebukuro West Gate Park) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo. Yoshiko Nakamura (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle) is in charge of the series scripts. Motohiro Taniguchi (My Sweet Tyrant) is designing the characters.
Cast members Honoka Inoue, Hina Kino, Natsumi Kawaida, and Manaka Iwami are performing the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" as their characters. Idol group Maneki Kecak are performing the ending theme song "Awesome!"
Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume in April 2021.
Sources: RPG Real Estate anime's website, Comic Natalie