Live-Action Kappei Comedy Film's 1st 5 Minutes Streamed

creator's story about warrior without a cause opens on March 18

TOHO began streaming the first five minutes from the live-action film of Kiminori Wakasugi 's Kappei comedy manga on Wednesday. The film will open on March 18.

Hakusensha describes the manga:

Kappei is a martial artist living in a secluded and isolated small island, among many young men training vigorously with their Master to survive the July 1999 apocalypse predicted by Nostradamus — which never came. The Master finally gave up in 2011, disbanded the martial art camp, and sent members back to modern-day Japan. With no knowledge of the modern world, Kappei arrives in Tokyo and starts a new life: as a hero without antagonists.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Moka Kamishiraishi as Haru Yamase

as Haru Yamase Hideaki Ito as Kappei

as Kappei Daigo Nishihata as Keita Iruma

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The cast also includes:

Fuku Suzuki as Takechi

as Takechi Yūki Kura as Yagi

Nana Asakawa as Kumiko

as Kumiko Taiiku Okazaki as Horita

as Horita Kanade as Mirei

Matenrō comedy duo members Anthony and Ōtony

Jun Hashimoto and Yūki Morinaga as police duo Yanagida and Teruo

and as police duo Yanagida and Teruo Mandy Sekiguchi as Kazuya

The film moves the story's time period to 2022. Takashi Hirano ( Dororo , Library Wars live-action films) is directing the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film). Koji Endo is composing the film's music. Takanori Ishikawa featuring Momoiro Clover Z is performing the film's theme song "Tekketsu†Gravity" by (Iron Blood†Gravity).

Wakasugi ( Detroit Metal City , All Esper Dayo! ) launched the original manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2011 after ending his Detroit Metal City manga in the same magazine. The manga ended in 2014. Hakusensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.



Source: Comic Natalie