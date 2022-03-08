×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN 2022 Reader Survey • We would truly appreciate it if you could take five minutes to fill out our annual reader survey. It's tremendously helpful to us. read more

News
Live-Action Kappei Comedy Film's 1st 5 Minutes Streamed

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detroit Metal City creator's story about warrior without a cause opens on March 18

TOHO began streaming the first five minutes from the live-action film of Kiminori Wakasugi's Kappei comedy manga on Wednesday. The film will open on March 18.

Hakusensha describes the manga:

Kappei is a martial artist living in a secluded and isolated small island, among many young men training vigorously with their Master to survive the July 1999 apocalypse predicted by Nostradamus — which never came. The Master finally gave up in 2011, disbanded the martial art camp, and sent members back to modern-day Japan. With no knowledge of the modern world, Kappei arrives in Tokyo and starts a new life: as a hero without antagonists.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The cast also includes:

The film moves the story's time period to 2022. Takashi Hirano (Dororo, Library Wars live-action films) is directing the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga (Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film). Koji Endo is composing the film's music. Takanori Ishikawa featuring Momoiro Clover Z is performing the film's theme song "Tekketsu†Gravity" by (Iron Blood†Gravity).

Wakasugi (Detroit Metal City, All Esper Dayo!) launched the original manga in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in 2011 after ending his Detroit Metal City manga in the same magazine. The manga ended in 2014. Hakusensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives