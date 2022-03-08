Nintendo Suspends Russian eShop, Sega Announces Ukraine Donations

Nintendo announced this week that it has suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. The company explained that it put the eShop in Russia temporarily in "maintenance mode" since the payment service it uses has suspended the processing of rubles. Nintendo did not reveal a date for the service's return.

Meanwhile, Sega announced last Saturday that it plans to make a donation to humanitarian causes focused on Ukraine, and will also match donations by staff, in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple and Microsoft have also ceased sales and services in Russia. Netflix suspended its streaming service in Russia this week. It had earlier decided not to carry 20 Russian channels, including the state-run Channel One , despite a law that would have required the service to carry them. It had also decided to suspend future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

Movie studios Disney, Universal Pictures , Sony Pictures , and Paramount Pictures have also halted film releases in Russia in light of the invasion. Sony has quietly removed its Gran Turismo 7 game from sale in Russia, but the PlayStation 5 console itself remains on sale there. Sony -owned anime services Wakanim and Crunchyroll are still streaming in Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The war has recently taken a turn for the worse, as Russia has intensified shelling of cities, and Ukrainian civilians struggle to either flee the country or prepare for conflict amid rising casualities. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia.

