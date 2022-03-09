Fumiyo Kouno's Hijiyama-san Manga Series Continues

Kouno last drew story for irregularly published manga series in January 2021

Fumiyo Kouno published a new story in her Hijiyama-san Series manga titled "Hijiyama-san to Shirisugita Onna" (Hijiyama and the Woman Who Knew Too Much) in Coamix 's Comic Zenon website on February 25. The story is the first in the irregularly published manga series since "Hijiyama-san no Amai Kaikō" (Hijiyama's Sweet Encounter) in January 2021.

Kouno published the first story in the series in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in April 2014, followed by the second story four years after, in October 2018. The story follows the titular cool-looking but actually scatterbrained college art student.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Kouno's In This Corner of the World manga in North America. The manga inspired an award-winning anime film directed by Sunao Katabuchi in 2016, and the film got an updated version that opened in Japan in December 2019. The manga also inspired a live-action television special in 2011 and a live-action series in 2018.

Last Gasp Publishing and jaPress released Kouno's manga Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms in North America. This manga inspired a live-action film.

