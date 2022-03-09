Live-Action 'The Violence Action' Film Reveals 6 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of author Shin Sawada and artist Renji Asai 's The Violence Action manga revealed six new cast members for the film on March 2.

The new cast members include (from left to right in image above):

Shunsuke Daito as Ayabe

as Ayabe Fumika Baba as the Shopkeeper

Yosuke Sugino as Terano

Oji Suzuka as Watanabe

Win Morisaki as Kaneko

as Kaneko Yūri Ōta as Daria

Kanna Hashimoto (left in image below) plays protagonist Kei Kikuno.

Tōichirō Rutō is directing the film, and is co-writing the script alongside Itaru Era . The film will open this summer.

The manga's story centers on Kei Kikuno, an assassin who seems to be an easygoing and cute girl next door but is actually a top hitgirl. Kei skillfully handles jobs with her gun expertise and physical prowess.

The series launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in April 2016. The manga went on hiatus from March 2018 to June 2019 due to a creator's poor health. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Asai drew a manga adaptation of Mamoru Hosoda 's The Boy and The Beast anime film, and Yen Press released the series in English in North America.

Daisuke Muroi is Sawada's real name, and he drew the Reiri manga with author Hitoshi Iwaaki ( Historie , Parasyte ) from December 2015 to December 2018.

Sources: The Violence Action live-action film's website, Comic Natalie